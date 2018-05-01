TNM Plc brings Microsoft Office 365 to Malawi

As a continuation of its journey into a fully-fledged ICT business partner, TNM Plc is today proud to announce the launch of Microsoft Office 365, a business productivity bouquet of services available through a subscription.

Breaking the news, Managing Executive for Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said TNM Plc would make Microsoft Office available locally as the integrated partner, is a Microsoft-licensed Cloud solutions Program provider in Malawi.

He said Microsoft Office 365 gives customers access to a wide range of applications together with secure online storage and communications for businesses and individuals. Key amongst these apps is Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and online storage with OneNote and Skype for Business.

“With Office 365 clients get the full, installed Office experience on PCs, Macs, tablets and phones, all syncronized, no matter where they are. This product is the cornerstone for modern business as it offers efficiency, sophistication and security,” he said.

Deshmukh said Microsoft Office 365 will relieve businesses of the cumbersome responsibility of managing their business and communication infrastructure with Microsoft, thereby revolutionising the order of doing business by spurring organizational efficiency.

“Our partnership with Microsoft enables our customers to offload the responsibility of managing their infrastructure to Microsoft, and instead to focus on just using the Office 365 packages. Additionally, Office 365 will allow organizations to access the software anywhere via the internet, and on devices including desktops, laptops, phones, Macs and Tablets,” he explained.

Office 365 is available in a number of subscription packages aimed at different needs and market segments, providing different sets of features at different price points. The segmentation makes the product widely available to all groups of consumers from the individual, to the small and suave entrepreneur, to the large enterprise organization.

“TNM Plc is a proud partner of Microsoft Office 365, a world-class business solutions provider. We are geared to offer our wide range of Microsoft office 365 packages at a flexible and predictable monthly or annual cost to our customers,” said the TNM Plc Managing Executive for Enterprise Business division.

Microsoft has consistently been rated as the world’s Number 1 cloud services provider for what tech pundits say is its “brilliant integration of cutting-edge services” across the digital divide.