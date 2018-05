As the 2019 Malawi Tripartite General Elections inch closer with each passing day, the Alliance For Democracy (AFORD) has become the first party to hold a convention.

The convention is taking place at Don Bosco in Lilongwe from 1st – 2nd May 2018 with the race for president of the party expected to be closely fought between incumbent Enock Chihana and challenger Frank Mwenefumbo.

*Source: Mana