Bullets win, Blue Eagles detain Masters Security

‘Bullets nkumadzulo’ was rekindled in Nchalo on Monday afternoon when Nyasa Big Bullets scored in the dying minutes of their TNM Super League match to record a 2-1 hard fought victory over Nchalo United and move up to second.

Chiukepo Msowoya had given the People’s Team an early lead in the first half but the rookies responded well through Osman Balala to put the game on level before the interval.

Coming straight from their goalless draw against Be Forward Wanderers last week, Bullets struggled for possession as the hosts won the midfield battle to put them under siege.

However, the introduction of Patrick Phiri in the second half was what Bullets needed as they got the winning goal with two minutes to spare through the former Premier Bet Wizards Forward to register their third win in four matches.

The result sees Bullets moving up to second with 10 points.

It was also a match which saw Bullets concede a goal after keeping three clean sheets in a row.

At Nankhaka Stadium, John Junior Malidadi was amongst the scorers as Blue Eagles run riot to massacre Masters Security 4-0.

The Area 30 based side had a weekend to forget as they lost six points in their Northern Region outing.

However, on Monday, Eagles made sure to bounce back as they taught Malawi’s CAF Confederations Cup representatives some footballing lessons to move up to 4th in the standings with 7 points from 5 games.

As for Masters, their security is still in shambles following yet another defeat which has seen the 2016 Chipiku Champions dropping to 16th position with a single point from four games.

Azam Tigers lead the standings with 10 points.