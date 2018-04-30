DPP fires Governor for supporting Chilima

The Catholic Pastoral letter went through one ear and came out through the other for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Despite calls by the Catholic Church for parties to practice intra-party democracy, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has fired its deputy Regional Governor for the North Afiki Mbewe for forming Chilima Movement.

Mbewe together with some members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Northern Region have formed a grouping called Chilima Movement to drum up support for Vice President Saulos Chilima’s candidature in next year’s elections.

The grouping is led by Mbewe.

Confirming the development, Vuwa Kaunda said they have fired Mbewe so that he should fulfil what he wants.

“We have fired the deputy Regional Governor for the north for forming Chilima movement, we have simply helped him achieve what he wanted,’’ said Kaunda.

Mbewe has been claiming that out of 22 district governors in the region, only two, Christopher Mtambo of Rumphi Urban and Kondwani Lusale of Mzimba North, are against Chilima.

But DPP Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga, said Mbewe cannot form a movement because he has no resources and support.

The issue of Chilima’s candidature came into light when former First lady Callista Mutharika endorsed the vice president.