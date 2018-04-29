Simkonda gives Moyale first win

Moyale Barracks on Sunday earned their first win of the 2018 Tnm Super League after beating Blue Eagles 1-0.

The lonely goal came in the second half through Gasten Simkonda who found the back of the net in the 68th minute after receiving a long ball from the back.

Eagles then had a goal disallowed for offside by referee Misheck Juwa.

This angered a Blue Eagles official who wanted to beat a linesman for raising the flag but the linesman run away and was rescued by police.

Speaking after the match, head coach for the soldiers Charles Kamanga said he expected his side to win the match.

“Thanks to my boys for the fight. We have done what we promised and it is now a new beginning,” said Kamanga.

He however refused to comment on the disallowed goal.

On his part, Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona blamed the officiating panel for the loss.

“We lost the game not because of our fault but the officiation took part in this,” he said.

Following the result, both Moyale and Eagles have four points from four games.