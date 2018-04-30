Bishops worried over poverty

The Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) has expressed dissatisfaction with the way people are faring in the country.

In a pastoral letter released on Sunday, the Bishops said they are saddened to note that the hard won freedom and democratic dispensation in the country have not yielded the fruits that Malawians hoped for.

“We have observed with deep sorrow that the majority of the people in this country still languish under the yokes of poverty, ignorance, disease, hunger and a seriously distorted mindset that has led to a dangerous moral decadence in our society. Fifty-four years after independence the people of Malawi have not achieved what they had been aspiring for,” it explained.

The Bishops in the pastoral letter observed that Malawians continue to suffer and the country is ranked among the poorest in Africa yet it has God-given resources such as a hardworking people, the third largest lake in Africa and arable land.

They also noted that the country has the precious gift of peace which it has enjoyed since independence.

The Bishops then gave suggestions to change Malawi’s status which includes the need for a new era in Malawi as they believe that there is something wrong that needs to be put right.

“We are of the opinion that Malawi as a nation needs a change of direction if we are to reverse the situation. We mean a total change in the way of doing things other than business as usual. This entails a change of mindset leading to a new era of fairness and justice for all,” said the Bishops in the letter.