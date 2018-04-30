Gate collections at Mangochi Stadium impresses Sulom

…As Red Lions survive Meke’s scare

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) says it is impressed with gate collections during the inaugural TNM Super League match played at Mangochi Stadium.

The newly built stadium on Sunday hosted a historical match pitting Zomba based Malawi Defence Force (MDF) side, Red Lions, and top tier debutants, TN Stars, where Mk902,000 was realised.

Top flight league’s governing body Treasurer, Tiya Somba Banda, told Malawi24 that they were not expecting that the match could raise such an amount considering that a match of the same grade where the MDF side was taking on Karonga United last week raised less.

“This is a milestone for the top flight league as we strive to have the game played and enjoyed in all the corners of the country. Revenue of just below million is quite impressive considering the grade of the match.

“Last week the same grade at Balaka generated Mk108000 and today (Sunday) it is almost 100 percent increase, this is quite remarkable,” Somba Banda said in an interview.

Out of the total revenue collected, the teams went away with Mk203,744 each, Sulom and Football Association of Malawi each took Mk81,496 while the remaining went to stadium owner, Security and others.

During the match, TN Stars came from behind to make it 2-2.

Mathews, Simbeye scored for Lions to make it 1-0 before China Chirwa cancelled the lead with a goal which put the soldiers under pressure as they were eyeing to open a three point gap on the top of the table.

In the 72nd minute Steve Ziba netted a second goal for the Lions through a spectacular free kick beating the visitors’ goalie, Wanipa Gondwe, before Stain Dave scored nine minutes later as he capitalised on a defensive error by Red Lions defenders for the scores to be 2-2 at the final whistle.

TN Stars Coach Meke Mwase praised his boys for the performance and for rescuing a point after two consecutive losses. He added that his boys seem to have some fear.

“We are coming from two losses and thank God that has given us this draw and congratulations to the boys as they fought hard [today] and I am happy for them.

“We are coming from a lower league and the boys have a fear that this is Super League and it has big names but all in all a draw is a morale booster for us,” said Mwase.

On his part, Red Lions Head Coach Stereo Gondwe admitted that poor defending contributed to the result and he said all will be corrected once they return to the training.

“Of course on defence it was poor reaction among defenders and if we go to Zomba we are going to sit down and correct those mistakes,” said Gondwe in a post-match interview.

Following the draw, Red Lions are on the top of the table with eight points from four matches played followed by Azam Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets on second and third positions respectively with seven points each with Tigers having better goal difference.

TN Stars met Nchalo United on Saturday in a game which they lost 2-1 at Kalulu Stadium.

They are on second from the bottom with a single point out of three matches played.