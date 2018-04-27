SRFL to hold awards gala on Friday

The Southern Region Football League (SRFL) will this Friday hold its long awaited prize presentation ceremony for the 2017 season.

The ceremony will take place at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) headquarters, Mpira Village in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

The event has twice been postponed this year alone but according to SRFL vice general secretary Kingsley Simbeye, on Friday it won’t be cancelled again.

“The postponements occurred due to some unforeseen circumstances affecting our sponsors (Masters Security Services), but this time around they have assured us that all will proceed as planned,” said Simbeye.

Premier Division Champions Nchalo United, now playing in the TNM Super League and the two other teams in the top three, Prison and Chikwawa United, will be rewarded on the day alongside top scorer Tony Biasi.

Biasi netted 36 goals for Nchalo but left the Super League rookies for Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve.

Biasi will walk tall on the day alongside his new teammates who will be awarded as Division One Champions.

Their new signing Dan Dzinkambani Jnr, formerly of Ginnery Corner, will also pick his accolade as division one top scorer having netted 33 times last season.

There will also be media awards to the outstanding journalists in several categories.

Simbeye further explained that the awards gala will be followed by an annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

Delegates to the AGM will be drawn from all the teams, old and new, with each team requested to send two representatives.

The 2018 season is expected to start on 5 May.