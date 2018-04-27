Demonstrators blocked from presenting petition

Police blocked demonstrators in Lilongwe from delivering their petition at Capital Hill.

The law enforcers have blocked the road to Capital Hill and have told the protesters to deliver their petition at Lilongwe City Council’s civic offices and not at the Office of the President and Cabinet as planned.

The demonstrators are however refusing to go to civic offices and have camped at Bingu wa Mutharika International convention Centre (BICC) to Capital Hill.

Speaking on behalf of Civil Society Organisations, one of the organizers Timothy Ntambo said the police should let the protesters deliver the petition at the gate of Capital Hill.

“The constitution of this country is superior to anyone so we are asking whoever has sent these people to let us go and deliver our petition,” he explained.

In Blantyre and Mzuzu protesters have already delivered their petitions.