Nkula A rehabilitation to be completed August

The modernisation of Malawi’s main power production station Nkula A will be completed in August and is expected to add 12 Megawatts (MW) to the national grid.

This is according to Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) public relations officer Moses Gwaza who was speaking to Malawi24.

Gwaza was speaking a week after the installation of a new generator at Nkula A Hydropower Station following the dismantling and removal of an old generator.

The modernization work of Nkula A is under the $350.7 million Malawi Power Compact, courtesy of the United States of America acting through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

According to Gwaza, two more generators are yet to be installed inside the Power House at the Nkula A station.

“A new generator has been installed at Nkula A, and we expect two more new generators to be installed to complete the whole set. In short, we expect the whole rehabilitation, modernization and upgrading of Nkula A to be completed by end of August.

“This means that 24MW will be brought back and 12MW of power will be added to the national grid come end of August,” Gwaza told Malawi24.

He pointed out that the project will give the power station as well as the country a new life claiming the machines will now be modern and more efficient than before hence improved power.

The publicist further added that people should expect that there will be an improvement in terms of power generation capacity available depending on availability of water to run the machines.

“Malawians should therefore expect continued improvement in terms of power generation in the country,” added Gwaza.

EGENCO has lined up both short and long term projects which are aimed at completely overcoming power shortages in the country.

According to the publicist, some of the short term projects include the installation of 30MW diesel generators in Blantyre, 20MW in Lilongwe and 10MW in Mzuzu which will be ready by end of June this year.

Additionally, in long term projects, the company is to bring 300 Megawatts at Mpatamanga hydropower plant, the 100 Megawatt coal fired plant as well as the 18 Megawatts Tedzani IV project which is already underway.

The feasibility study for expansion of Wovwe Power station has also commenced and will be completed in 18 months’ time.

However, Malawians have lost trust in EGENCO and feel that they will continue to experience blackouts.

There are also concerns over the effectiveness of diesel generators in Blantyre which are reported to have been dumped as they are consuming a lot of fuel.