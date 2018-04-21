New basketball club to be launched today

A new basketball club, Kukoma Eagles, will be launched today at the Blantyre Youth Centre.

Eagles is a new ladies’ basketball team based in Blantyre. Last month, the team, which is a few months old, secured corporate sponsorship from Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI), manufacturers of Kukoma cooking oil.

Besides that, the team has also struck a partnership deal with the College of Medicine Sports Complex.

According to Eagles’ founding member, Ronald Mbekeyani, the ceremony will be headlined by an eight team tournament involving sides from the Southern Zone Basketball League (Sozobal) and Central Zone Basketball League (Cezobal).

The teams are hosts Eagles, Poly, Crazy Warriors Divas and Cobbe from Sozobal while Cezobal will be represented by Bunda, Lady Dynamites, Angels and two-time national ladies basketball champions Bravehearts.

There will also be a men’s basketball battle between Bravehearts of Lilongwe and Bricksnation from Blantyre.

A game involving Kalibu Academy and Catholic University will also be on the menu.

“In the past, there have been setups of new teams but with nothing like an official launch, so we are doing this for this the first time in as many years to set the trend,” said Mbekeyani.

“We will use this event to build a vibrant relationship with our colleagues from Cezobal, because last year I noted that there was lack of unity between us (Sozobal) and other zones.”

Spicing up the ceremony will be live music performances from the country’s celebrated hip-hop and afro-pop stars Piksy, Barry One, Phyzix and Tadala.