Classick rejects Nyasa Music Awards nomination

Classick of the Homegrown Africa duet has expressed dissatisfaction with Nyasa Music Awards nomination in the best group category.

In a Facebook post yesterday, the rapper questioned his group’s eligibility to earn the nomination. He believes they have been dormant for some time thus not deserving to contest for the honour.

“Nyasa Music awards need to put everyone in their place. We can’t be nominated for “best duo” two years in a row for putting out nothing,” said Classick.

The Blantyre based artist whose real name is Yankho Zulu added that they were supposed to find space in the best music video slot since there are a lot of active groups who should have occupied their place.

“The only thing that would’ve made sense being nominated should’ve been #NMT video cause that the only thing out.”

While some quarters concur with Classick, other people feel like the group is certain of not claiming the award hence the negative talk.

The Homegrown Africa were nominated alongside Bossarro Music Group, Classmates, Nyasa Guruz and Zathu Band.