TN Stars hammered as Lions win

TN Stars football club have started their journey in the top flight league poorly following a disappointing 4-1 loss to Blue Eagles in a match played at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

John Malidadi Jnr bagged a brace in a space of five minutes, taking advantage of the hosts’ defence which lacked good coordination.

In the 20th minute, Denis Nandolo scored a third goal for the visitors. It was Nandolo’s first TNM Super League goal since he joined the Lilongwe based side from another law enforcers’ side, White Eagles of Southern Region.

TN Stars then got a goal through John Malunzi to narrow the police side’ lead to 3-1 at the half time.

Come second half, Deklerk Msakakuona’s side exerted more pressure on the newly promoted side no wonder Gregory Nachipo scored for make it 4-1.

In another match, Zomba based giants Red Lions clobbered Dwangwa United 2-0 in a match played at Chitowe ground in Nkhotakota.

Mathews Simbeye and Benis Kaisi each scored to ensure that Stereo Gondwe’s men collected all the three points in their first game of the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Blue Eagles are on top of the table with three points, level with Red Lions and Be Forward Wanderers who also won their respective matches on Saturday. Eagles are leading due to better goal difference.

Red Lions are on second followed by Wanderers who won 2-1 against Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium in the league’s opening match in Lilongwe.

The rankings might be just be for hours as the action in the top tier league is expected to continue on Sunday with a number of matches lined up.