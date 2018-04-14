Nchalo United beat Mzuni FC 1-0 in the Super League on Saturday but they still have zero points.

The Chikwawa based side were told that they will be deducted their first three points in the 2018 Super League for their role in a match fixing incident last season.

Today’s match which was played at Mzuzu Stadium was delayed due to a waterlogged pitch.

When it started, the newly promoted side created goal scoring opportunities as Mzuni looked disorganized.

The only goal of the match came in the 13th minute when a ball from the wing landed on the foot of Ishmael Ziyembe who made no mistake but to put the ball behind the net, beating Mzuni goalkeeper Pililani Mapila.

For the rest of the match, Nchalo defended their lead to register their first win of the Super League season.

Nchalo coach Charles Manda told reporters that his players played according to instructions.

“I told my players that we should not give Mzuni a chance to play because if we give them a chance they are dangerous,” said Manda.

Mzuni assistant coach McNerbert Kadzuwa said his players took a long time to settle into the game and they were punished.