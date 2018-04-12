MEC urges women to do more than dancing

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has encouraged women to go beyond singing for political leaders and contest for elected offices.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said this in Blantyre on Wednesday after observing that there has been low participation of women in the by-elections the tripartite commission has conducted after the 2014 elections.

In the by-elections conducted on Tuesday at Malindi Ward in Mangochi and Milonde Ward in Mulanje, only one woman contested and she did not win the seat.

Ansah blamed political parties for not creating a platform to allow women participate in elections but she also noted that few women are willing to contest for positions in elections.

So even if parties wanted, there are no women to be put in positions, she said.

The MEC chairperson then appealed to women to vie for various positions in the next general elections.

”Therefore my appeal goes out to all ladies in political parties to stand out and be counted; this is the best time to show up so that you can be part of the process,” said Ansah.

She also urged political parties to make sure they have women as contestants adding that the parties should consider introducing quotas within their constitutions.