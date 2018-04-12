Devotion: Receive those sent by God

John 1:11-12 ” He came to what was his own, but his own people did not receive him. But to all who have received him – those who believe in his name – he has given the right to become God’s children”

The Jews had been waiting for the Messiah for many years and yet when He came, many didn’t receive him. Why? He came not as they expected Him. He came as per the scripture but they didn’t know much about scripture and had their own expected version of the Messiah.

There are people and things that God send in our lives for a purpose. He will also do the same this year. However they may not come as you expect them or may not be packaged as expected and you may ignore them for a moment. But after sometime you will discover how important they are to your life or ministry.

Some of them may be insignificant, uneducated or unknown people in society but they come by divine appointment. Some of them may be newer and others would be those we have lived with for a while.

In Hebrews 13 God informs us how important it is to host/entertain or give room in our lives the people that he brings, though they may be strangers to us because some of them are specially sent for a reason.

However not every stranger is important. We need to be spiritually sensitive to know them. Hebrews 13:2. ” Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

The same Messiah whom they rejected was a solution to the whole world. If they had accepted Him as He was, they would have been saved. However He was a stranger to them. A person with an obscure background born when His mother and Father were not yet married. Born in a despised village and society. People even questioned what good would have come out of His home area.John 1:46 ” And Nathanael said to him, Can there any good thing come out of Nazareth? ”

The Bible says David had mighty men who assisted him during his reign.They fought battles and won them. However when they were coming to him, they were not mighty men but were some insignificant people with lots of debts to settle. David never turned them back.

He just trained them and they moved from ZEROs to HEROs.1 Sam 22:2 “All those who were in trouble or owed someone money or were discontented gathered around him, and he became their leader. He had about four hundred men with him.”

These people were later called mighty men of David and became useful to his life.2 Samuel 23:8. “These be the names of the mighty men whom David had…”

Prayer Father, I thank you for your Word. I declare that I am sensitive to your voice and will accommodate all those you will be sent in my life. I will accept them in Jesus Name. Amen

Get ready for Miracle and Impartation service this Sunday

For prayer and counseling +265888326247