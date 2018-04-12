FAM President sees progress under RVG

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu has insisted that the national football team is making progress under expatriate coach Ron Van Geneugden (RVG), amid a popular wave of discontent from some soccer fans and pundits.

RVG took over the mantle in April last year and has overseen a rather turbulent spell as he clocks a year at the helm.

Under his tutelage, the Flames have played 12 games, winning 2, losing 3 and drawing 7.

Such statistics have left some fans and pundits doubting if the Belgian gaffer is indeed the “promised one”. But the FAM supremo insists that progress is being made.

“If you watch the team play, you can tell the progression in terms of organisation and tactical approach, you see that there is a coach at work with a plan, so am satisfied with the progress,” said Nyamilandu.

“The coach has only been there for a year, and not even world class mentors, Jose Mourinho (Manchester United) or Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) can perform miracles with a team like Malawi in just one year. So let’s be patient because the rebuilding process has to be gradual, otherwise we will end up crashing,” said Nyamilandu.

On RVG’s team selection, the FAM boss again poured out his satisfaction.

“He never looks at names or clubs. He has spread his net wider bringing in players that I never knew and never thought would don the national colours. He is very fair in his selection,” Nyamilandu said.

The FAM boss however admitted that the team is not there yet as witnessed by its lack of goals but was quick to stress that it is on the right track.

In their recent outing, the Flames drew 0-0 with Uganda in Kampala.

Up next for the team is the COSAFA Cup in May before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers return in October with ties against Cameroon and Morocco.