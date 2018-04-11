Students get free Sage 50 training

An accounting firm in Blantyre last weekend provided free training to students on Sage 50 Accounting.

KB Accounting Services conducted the two day intensive Sage 50 Accounting training at ICBM College in Blantyre.

The firm’s managing director Joseph Kadzakumanja said they organised the training for free to impart students with knowledge of latest accounting technology.

He noted that in the modern world where computers are being used to replace the manual system of accounting, Sage 50 Accounting knowledge is vital.

He further said Sage 50 Accounting is one of the software which enables smartest way of accounting hence the training.

The training was attended by over 40 business and accounting students from around Blantyre.

“The students were trained on how the software operate and this follows demand from students themselves and other business practitioners as well who approached us,” Kadzakumanja told Malawi24.

He further said they are now planning to have a similar training in both Malawi’s central and northern regions amid high demand from the public.

He then urged people doing accounting or large scale business to know and start using the software.

In a separate interview, one of the trainees who is a student at ICBM Ishmael Kaisi thanked KB Accounting Services for the free training claiming it was a very productive session.

Kaisi said through the training he has learnt some vital terms which he was not aware of in as far as Sage 50 Accounting is concerned.

“I have benefited a lot from the training and I really appreciate that KB came and rescued us free of charge because most of us have been hearing about the software but we were not aware what it is all about until this time,” said Kaisi.

He further urged his fellow students and other business personnel to start using Sage 50 Accounting and also to attend such trainings whenever possible.

Another student from Malawi College of Accountancy, Grace Kasonda, said it was a successful training which will take her to another level.

KB Accounting Services provides bookkeeping, accounting, tax and accounting package services in Malawi.