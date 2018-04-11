DPP, UDF win in by-elections

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates have won in the by-elections which were conducted on Tuesday in Mangochi and Mulanje.

According to official results released by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), UDF candidate Kassim Abiewa Limamu got 2,735 votes to become councillor for Malindi Ward in Mangochi.

Limamu beat Ambrose Benford Hamisi of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who got 1,060 votes, People’s Party’s Hassan Chikuta (878) and Independent candidate George Mayamiko Chiwaula (530).

At Milonde in Mulanje, Mike Skinner of DPP was elected councillor after amassing 2,719 votes.

His closest contender was MCP’s Donata Nyanga who got 531 votes. The others were independent candidates Mavuto Lackson Michael (121), Leo Roy Pangani (140) and Cidreck Dickies Somanje (80).

The vacancy in Malindi Ward arose because of the death of Councillor John Saidi Macollera on 1st December, 2017. Milonde Ward fell vacant because of the death of Councillor Felix Majawa on 12th December, 2017.

Meanwhile, MEC through its chairperson Jane Ansah has decried the low participation of women in the by-elections saying many women do not want to go beyond singing and assume elected offices.

On violent acts that were reported during the by-elections, Ansah said she was saddened by the conduct since it is a sign of retrogression that there are still some people that do not tolerate and accept other peoples’ political choices.

She then urged the Police to be vigilant in assisting the commission to create a political environment that allows free participation of every person, group of people or political party.