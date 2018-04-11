MCP cries foul over Tuesday by-elections

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has claimed that the by-elections that were held on Tuesday in Mulanje and Mangochi were not free and fair since the party was blocked from campaigning.

The by-elections were conducted in Milonde Ward in Mulanje where Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won and Malindi Ward in Mangochi where United Democratic Front emerged victorious.

In a statement today, MCP says DPP cadets attacked the opposition party’s supporters during rallies and on polling day while traditional leaders blocked party officials from conducting rallies.

“MCP was never allowed to hold a political rally in Milonde Ward, Mulanje. In all the circumstances where the MCP tried to hold a campaign rally in this ward, it was either the misguided traditional leaders blocking the party or the DPP thugs attacking our members,” says the statement signed by MCP publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma.

According to MCP, on polling day its supporters were hacked and some of them were later hospitalised after suffering deep cuts. The party’s monitors were also forced to withdraw due to the violent acts.

The opposition party has also accused Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) of doing nothing to stop the misconduct in Milonde Ward.

MCP has since condemned the violence and has advised MEC to also condemn the behaviour and assure Malawians that the violent acts will not happen during the 2019 elections.

“Otherwise it would be ideal for the chair of MEC to resign honourably,” the party says in the statement.