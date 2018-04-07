Silver dump Nomads to set up clash with Bullets

The first silverware in the new season is at stake as Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets clash in the final of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Charity Shield at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The Bankers reached the final after eliminating Be Forward Wanderers 2-0 courtesy of first half strikes from Newman Mwamsamali and Mphatso Philimon.

They will meet the people’s team who came from behind to beat Kamuzu Barracks 2-1 in the first semi-final clash.

The Central Bankers got their opener in the 5th minute through Mwamsamali who released a thunderous shot outside the penalty box to beat William Thole in goals for the 2017 Super League winners.

Nomads were without two key players, with Harry Nyirenda and Richard Chipuwa all missing the encounter due to injuries.

The Blantyre based side were no match to Silver’s pace as Jack Chiona, Timothy Chitedze, Young Chimodzi Jnr and Binwel Katinji dominated in the midfield.

The 2017 Airtel Knockout Cup winners had two goals disallowed for offside by the referee but they went on to score the winning goal through Philimon who notched home from a well taken corner by Chitedze, 2-0.

In the second half, Wanderers introduced Julius Kajembe and Felix Zulu for Esau Kanyenda and Joseph Kamwendo who were completely out of the game.

The change brought an imminent impact for the Nomads as they started pushing forward for goals but Brighton Munthali in goals for Silver Strikers was too stubborn to unlock.

The Nomads kept on pushing for goals but the Bankers stood firm to progress to the finals where they will play Bullets.

Bullets are the defending champions having won the competition twice in a row starting from 2016.

Proceedings from the competition will go to Embangweni School for the Blind.