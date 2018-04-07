Nigerian, Tanzanian jailed for drug trafficking

A court in Blantyre has sentenced two foreigners to 5 years in jail for drug trafficking.

The two were found with dangerous drug called Apomorphine by Chileka International Airport Police in Blantyre.

The court through state prosecutor Chikwanda heard that Police at Chileka International Airport on March 18 arrested 37 year old Bernard Collins Ihenacho, a Nigerian national holding passport number A07413940 for being found in possession of 5.7 Kgs of Apomorphine drug and attempting to export the same.

On 26 March, police also arrested Hija Salehe Vesso, a Tanzanian national aged 35 holding passport number AB402329 for being found in possession of 3.3 Kgs of Apomorphine drug and attempting to export the same.

In passing the judgement, Magistrate Mussa said cases of drug dealing and exporting Apomorphine drug in particular are becoming common.

She then sentenced the two to 5 years in jail each.