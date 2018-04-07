FAM targets K10 million in Charity Shield

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is targeting to raise not less than K10 million from this weekend’s Charity Shield.

This is the third edition of the shield since the competition’s inception in 2016.

The tournament takes place at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday and Sunday with four teams competing.

They are Be Forward Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks, Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

According to FAM Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola, the two previous editions flopped in terms of revenue generation despite achieving the other purpose of wooing football fans to donate blood through the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS).

“We collected net revenue of K1.5 million in 2016 and K320,000 last year, which was not enough to meet our intended charitable obligations,” said Matola.

But Matola is confident that this time around they will be able to hit the target after convincing all stakeholders to be fully involved in the cause.

“Previously the stakeholders used to render their services at a commercial fee, but this year they have all bought into the charity concept and will be contributing a portion of their share towards the cause,” said Matola.

“Instead of the usual 25% from the gross revenue, stadium management will only get K1 million. And so too the teams, instead of the 25% Bullets and Wanderers will get just K2 million each while Silver and Kamuzu Barracks will receive K1 million each per day. That’s what gives us the confidence of hitting K10 million,” he said.

Matola added that the same will apply to other stakeholders including referees, police and stewards.

He further stated that FAM itself, will lead by example by taking only assigned officials to the competition, unlike in the past when the whole village would pocket allowances for such events.

Besides MBTS being the principal beneficiary, each year FAM identifies another beneficiary in form of an institution.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to the Ekwendeni School of the Blind in Mzimba, which is in need of learning and bedding materials among others.

Kamuzu Barracks will meet Bullets in the lunch hour kick-off on Saturday, before Silver and Wanderers take to the turf later in the afternoon.

The two semifinal losers will then on Sunday curtain-raise the final.