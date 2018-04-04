Mota Engil employee commits suicide

A 47 year old man identified as M’madi Anusa has died after committing suicide by hanging.

Mangochi police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi has told Malawi24 that the incident happened at village Changamire in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi district.

“On this fateful day, M’madi who was working as a gardener at Mota Engil went to Mangochi Boma to collect his salary then proceeded to his garden but never returned,” Daudi said.

His relative’s efforts to search for him proved futile until on the morning of April 02, 2018 when he was found by villagers hanging in a mango tree in a decomposed state.

The Police visited the scene of incident and postmortem conducted at Mangochi district hospital revealed that death was due to suffocation.

M’madi Anusa hailed from Changamire village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimwala in Mangochi.