8 year old girl killed in road accident

A girl aged eight has died after being hit by a vehicle in Kasungu district.

Kasungu police station deputy public relations officer Harry Namwaza identified the victim as Austrida Mwela.

Namwaza said the incident occurred on Wednesday along Nkhotakota-Kasungu M18 road after the driver Robert Chazondedwa who was driving a motor vehicle registration number NB 2821 Toyota Mark 11 Saloon from the direction of Mtunthama heading to Kasungu township swerved off the road.

“On arrival at Chitete village near Chitete bridge, due to speeding, he failed to negotiate a curve as a result he went to the extreme offside of the road,” Namwaza said.

The vehicle then hit the young female pedal cyclist who was going in the opposite direction.

Following the impact, the 8 year old girl died on the spot due to a neck injury.

Meanwhile, the driver Robbert Chazondewa is in police custody and has been charged with a traffic offence of causing death by reckless driving.

He will appear before court soon to answer the charge levelled against him.

Austrida came from Mwela Village in the area of Sub -Traditional Authority Mawawa in Kasungu district