EGENCO eyes power all day with 70 megawatts

Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) has disclosed that the country needs 70 megawatts for citizens to have power all day across the country.

Confirming the development, EGENCO spokesperson Moses Gwaza said the electricity generating company is looking for other alternatives of generating power which it can supply to Malawians.

Gwaza disclosed that the company is now generating 370 megawatts against the required of 440 megawatts.

“But people shouldn’t be worried, we are doing everything to ensure that people have enough power, we hope that after completing installation of the generators the situation will improve,” said Gwaza.

EGENCO has since launched the second phase of diesel electricity generators in Blantyre.

Last year Malawians experienced power cuts that affected their livelihood. The blackouts followed drop in water levels in Lake Malawi, which affected electricity generation.