Devotion: Beware of Ungodly philosophy, Intellectualism and vain deceit

Colossians 2 : 8 (Amplified) ” See to it that no one carries you off as spoil or makes you yourselves captive by his so-called philosophy and intellectualism and vain deceit (idle fancies and plain nonsense), following human tradition (men’s ideas of the material rather than the spiritual world), just crude notions following the rudimentary and elemental teachings of the universe and disregarding [the teachings of] Christ (the Messiah).”

Some things and statements sound nice in the ear but have no truth in them. They have been used over years and people have adopted them as truth but they are not. The common saying “The Lord helps those who help themselves” is not Biblical.

The Bible says he helps those that call upon Him. Its the devils way of keeping people out of prayer so that they can just depend on their works. Works are good but God responds to prayer not to working. This is what the Word says:

Jeremiah 33 : 3 ” Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show you great and mighty things, which you know not.”

Psalms 145 : 18 ” The LORD is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” Romans 10 : 13 ” For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.”

In Acts 12 and 16 we see Peter and Paul being rescued from prisons. God helped them not because they helped themselves but there were interventions of prayers. They did nothing in prison to help themselves apart from prayer.

Another common one is “Every problem has an expiry date”. It sounds nice but unfortunately its not in the Word. Its the devils way of keeping people in problems for long as they wait for the expiry date.

We don’t wait till problems expire, we ought to get them out of the way. We speak the Word and we also pray and effect changes. We move mountains of problems through prayer and the Word. We don’t wait till they expire.

Mark 11 : 23 ” Truly, I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says will come to pass, it will be done for him.”.

When there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full, Jesus never waited till the expiry date of the storms.

He rebuked them right away. They stopped. Mark 4 : 39 “And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” If you keep on waiting to expiry date you will be in trouble for long till Jesus comes or till you meet Him.

Confession:

I believe the Word of God and I refuse fables, Ungodly philosophy, Intellectualism and vain deceipt. I stick to the Word because it is the truth and is dependable. The Word of God is my light now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen

