Chakwera, MCP mislead Malawians

The immediate family of slain Malawi cabinet minister Dick Matenje has accused Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of playing cheap politics by misleading the nation that the family has joined the party.

Richard Dick Matenje, a biological son of Dick Matenje, has distanced his family from MCP, saying Don John Matenje who was unveiled by President Lazarus Chakwera, is the son of the John Matenje not Dick Matenje.

“Don John political views do not represent those of the immediate family of the late Dick Matenje. Don is the son of the late John Tennyson Matenje, the brother of the late Dick Matenje”, reads part of the statement issued by the Dick Matenje family.

The family further clarified that they are not against Don Matenje exercising “his rights to freedom of association, conscience, opinion and expression guaranteed by and under the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi”.

MCP unveiled Don Matenge as a son of the minister who was slain in cold blood reportedly by MCP agents.

The party also unveiled Francis Chiwanga, son to former member of Parliament (MP) David Chiwanga, who together with Mr Matenje were among four MCP politicians killed in Mwanza in 1983 by agents of the one party regime.