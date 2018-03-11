WhatsApp group donates to patients

As some people regard social media as a place of spreading lies, members of a WhatsApp group called Beauty and Tips are using the platform to help patients in the country.

After donating items to Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre in the past, the group on Saturday reached out to patients at Mitundu Community Hospital in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the group’s chairman Patrick Ramsey Mwapanya said the idea to donate to Mitundu Community Hospital came because they wanted to help a hospital located in a rural area.

“This time we chose Mitundu Community Hospital to balance up our target of helping several patients. Such people in community lack a lot of things hence the donation,” Mwapanya told Malawi24.

According to Mwapanya, the group donated various items such as sugar, soap and sobo to over 60 patients at the hospital.

He disclosed that the plan of the group is to have offices in three cities of the country to reach as many patients as they can.

“Our plan is to have offices in Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Blantyre so that we can bridge the gap between us and patients,” He said.

According to Mwapanya, the group has 150 members who contribute 1000 Malawi Kwacha monthly and conduct various fundraising activities to accomplish their plans of helping patients.

However, Mwapanya said the group is also facing financial challenges and they want well-wishers to join them in the charity work.