Cholera deaths still rising: two more die

Two people have died of cholera in the past two days, taking the number of deaths since November to 19.

According to Ministry of Health and Population Spokesperson Joshua Malango, the disease has so far killed 19 people and 9 new cases of the disease have also been reported.

Malango said 19 people are in cholera treatment camps across the country and the cumulative cases of the disease have now reached 718.

Districts heavily hit by the disease are Karonga, Lilongwe, Salima and Dedza.

The cholera outbreak has also hit Rumphi, Dowa, Nkhatabay, Likoma, Nsanje and Mulanje.

The Ministry of Health recently attributed the rise in number of deaths to people’s delay to seek medical help in public hospitals.

There are also concerns over Malawi’s lack of critical national infrastructure to effectively manage waste and the country’s failure to end open defecation.

Recently, Area 18 residents in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe were supplied with sewage contaminated water by Lilongwe Water Board (LWB).