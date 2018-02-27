Two killed in Chilobwe accident

A boy aged seven and a girl aged 13 died on Sunday after being hit by a minibus at Chilobwe in Blantyre.

Five other people sustained injuries during the accident that occurred when the driver of the minibus lost control of the motor vehicle.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, the Toyota Hiace minibus was being driven by Gray Kadumbo, 30, of Khanyizira village, TA Mabuka in Mulanje.

Nkhwazi said at around 19:20 hours, Kadumbo was driving from the direction of Mamu Residence heading to Chilobwe along Zion road with passengers on board.

Upon arrival at Zion market, he lost control of the motor vehicle and hit two pedestrians who were walking along the road.

It is further reported that due to the accident, the two victims sustained internal injuries and the seven year old boy also sustained severe head injuries.

They were rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where they both died while receiving treatment.

Five passengers sustained injuries of various degrees and they were taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the minibus driver is in police custody waiting to appear before court soon to answer charges of causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 of the Road Traffic Act.