Fake Mutharika Facebook page praises Bushiri

State House has warned Malawians to use social media responsibly.

A press statement signed by presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalirani says Malawians should exercise their freedom of expression and make use of online technology, including social media, with restraint and responsibility.

Kalirani said this after a fake President Peter Mutharika Facebook page caught the attention of authorities.

The latest post on the fake page praises Enlightened Gathering Church (ECG) founder President Shepherd Bushiri.

State House through Kalirani said in a statement that the fake page has caused serious concern.

“State House has noted with serious concern that a Facebook account has been created purporting to belong to His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika President of the Republic of Malawi.

“Uploaded on the page is a letter purportedly written by President Mutharika in connection with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s business investments. State House disassociates the President from both the letter and the Facebook page as they are both fake,” said Kalirani in a statement.

According to Kalirani, the correct Facebook account for the President is ‘‘Arthur Peter Mutharika/­Politician.

He added that State House in conjunction with the relevant authorities is investigating the matter and the law will take its course once the perpetrators behind such fabrications are found.