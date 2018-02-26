Malawi gets tough on contractors

Malawi government through the ministry of transport and public works has warned construction companies over substandard works on government projects.

Minister responsible Jappie Mhango said government is to take to task any contractor who will carry out substandard work.

“My warning to such contractors, they are to face the law, the law is clear that they must pay back the money or be de-registered,” said Mhango.

Recently, Vice President of Malawi Saulos Chilima condemned a contractor for a substandard dyke in Nsanje district despite huge sums of money being allocated for the project.

Chilima described the project not worthy to be officially opened by top government official due to poor standards.

He added that the dyke that was built will also fail to meet the intended purpose of protecting people from floods.

Meanwhile, Mhango has disclosed that his ministry is investigating the matter.

For some time, Malawians have been faulting substandard public works by some contractors in the country. Among such projects that have been affected include road projects in all parts of the country.