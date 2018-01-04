APM awards Chief Lundu

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Paramount Chief Lundu as the new chairperson of Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) Board of Trustees.

According to a statement that has been issued by Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) and signed by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara, the appointments of the Paramount Chief Lundu and other members of the Board of Trustees is with immediate effect .

The statement names Paramount Chief Lundu as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees while members are Mr Robert Mdeza, Mrs Agness Sentala and Mr Lewis Msasa.

Secretary for Health and Population and Secretary General for Malawi Red Cross are Ex-Officios.

Paramount Chief Lundu is one of the traditional leaders in the country who usually defend the Democratic Progressive Party government.