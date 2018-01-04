Lunguzi mad at Mutharika

Hell certainly hath no fury than an opposition MP angered.

Member of Parliament (MP) for Dedza East Juliana has questioned President Peter Mutharika’s decision to appoint Paramount Chief Lundu as chairperson of the Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (MBTS) Board of Trustees.

In a post on Facebook, Lunguzi argued that the traditional leader has been tasked with chairing a board that deals with issues that are technical in nature.

“One wonders, is this the right person to achieve the outcome of the organisation? Was the decision done without enough Information? Did we consider the person or the organisation? Did we consider what we are dealing with?” she wrote.

Her post attracted numerous comments with many commenters supporting the legislator, saying Mutharika should have appointed a health professional as chairperson of the board.

However, others defended Mutharika noting that there are technical people in the board of trustees who will assist Lundu.

They also justified the appointment by arguing that the chief will mobilise people in rural areas to donate blood hence helping the organisation achieve its goals.

But Lunguzi fired back saying the MBTS is a lifesaving organisation that needs a technical person as a chairperson. She suggested that Lundu should have been appointed as a member with a technical person being appointed chairperson.

“How do you provide leadership on such technical issues? And we wonder our institutions are collapsing. This organisation has lifesaving roles. If they had chosen Lundu for MBC chairmanship I wouldn’t have raised my finger but this is a lifesaving organisation. Your arguments are missing that point. He can be chosen anywhere for all I care but MBTS, I doubt he will be effective,” said Lunguzi.