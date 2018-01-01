Mia praises MCP’s support

Lower Shire political heavyweight Sidik Mia has hailed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for offering him support since he joined the party in July this year.

In his wrap up of the year message posted on his official Facebook page, Mia who joined the opposition party on 15th July expressed appreciation for the way MCP members welcomed him.

“I also salute my home people here in the Shire Valley for giving me such a massive send-off to the party on that Saturday afternoon on 15th July at Ngabu ground here in Chikwawa. After the Ngabu rally, you may recall that the party unveiled me in our country’s lakeshore district of Nkhotakota, Balaka and recently in Mzuzu and Chitipa. In all these places, I was humbled for the support and warm welcome from the members of the party,” Mia said.

Mia joined MCP ahead of October by-elections and he observed that the campaign period gave him an opportunity to have an intimate interaction with party members, mostly in areas where the by-elections were taking place

“I was unveiled and at the same time campaigned in such areas as Lilongwe City South East Constituency of Hon. Ulemu Msungama, Mtsiriza in Area 25 and Mayani. This was happening at a time we were also intensifying campaign here in the Southern region in Ndirande Makata Ward and Nsanje Lalanje Constituency and we thank people of Ndirande and Nsanje Lalanje for rightly gauging the mood of the nation,” the ex-People’s Party veep said.

Mia also thanked MCP President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and all the party’s senior officials for supporting him from the time he joined the party up to now.

‘Let me also salute the party President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, for personally descending to the Shire Valley not only to welcome me into the party but also to campaign during the bye-elections,” Mia stressed.

According to Mia, MCP is open to everyone who want to join the party with the aim of ushering in Dr Lazarus Chakwera as leader of the country in 2019.

“To those of you contemplating to join the party in 2018, I say to you that the door is ever open in MCP. The party will warmly welcome you and will give you space to use your talent for the benefit of the party,” he said.