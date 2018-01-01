Apam hails reduction in attacks against persons with albinism

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) has said concerted efforts led to the reduction in cases of attacks against persons with albinism in 2017.

President for the association Overstone Kondowe said cases declined from 65 in 2016 to 15 in 2017 due to efforts by the media in the country.

Kondowe therefore thanked government and other partners such as United Nations, World Bank among others for helping them in their time of need.

According to the Apam president, the work has been easier due to awareness campaigns that the association has been conducting in some areas in combating the malpractice.

However, he expressed concern over lack of justice in the country’s court saying lot of cases are yet to be concluded by the courts.

He pledged that Apam will do all it can to make sure that the persons with albinism should receive justice at any cost.

Since 2013, many persons with albinism have been murdered while others have been kidnapped due to some beliefs that their body parts are a source of wealth.

The association said they are looking forward to a Malawi free from attacks on persons with albinism more especially in coming year of 2018.