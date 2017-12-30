Shoddy work: one month old bridge destroyed by rains

A bridge in Nkhotakota that was fully funded by Malawi Government has been washed away by heavy rains after being used for a month.

Malawi24 visited the place and observed that the bridge which is called Jumbo Bridge has been damaged.

The bridge was officially opened by Minister of Transport and Publics Works Jappie Mhango on 25, November 2017 after being fully financed by Malawi Government.

Heavy rains that have come in Nkhotakota district have led to the damage of the bridge but according to community members living near the bridge, it was also poorly constructed.

“Cracks started soon after it was opened to traffic and now it’s impassable after heavy water due to poor construction of the site,” one person told Malawi24.

People in the area had hope that the coming of the bridge will ease the transportation challenge that they have been facing especially during rainy season.

On Friday, heavy rain also washed away a culvert along the Lakeshore road that connects Nkhotakota and Salima, making the road impassable.

The Roads Authority (RA) said the road has been damaged at Lisozi Bridge which is 50 kilometres from Kaphamtenga.

The RA said motorists should be using the Kasungu-Nkhotakota Road that passes through Nkhotakota Game Reserve.