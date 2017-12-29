Moyale to end 2017 with friendly match

Moyale Barracks will end the year 2017 with a friendly against Chiputula select on Saturday, 30th December at Mzuzu stadium.

The match has been organised by Pastor Dyghton Mbewe of Assemblies of God Church in Mzuzu.

Mbewe told Malawi24 that the match is one of the activities that will happen on this day.

“We have organized prayers that will happen in Mzuzu stadium and we thought it wise that apart from preaching the gospel people should also watch football match between Moyale Barracks and Chiputula select.

“We did the same last year when many people came and a lot of miracles happened, am just asking people to come in large numbers so that they can receive their healings in Jesus name,” said Mbewe.

Pastor Mbewe who is also a gospel singer added that people will also be entertained with gospel songs from different artists such as Vinsisi Mapulanga, Gibson Kanyenda and Griffin Kaliati.

Chiputula select is a team with most players such as Collen Nkhulambe, Chawanangwa Kawonga, Smith Kadawasi, Brian Phiri, and Pilirani Mdhuli playing in Super League teams.

Charles Kamanga who is assistant coach for Moyale Barracks said this will help them to say happy New Year to their supporters.

“We are much happy for this opportunity and we thank Pastor Mbewe for choosing us among many teams in the north, it will help us to say goodbye 2017 and happy New Year to all our supporters. Am also asking all people who love Moyale to come and cheer us,” said Kamanga.

The activities will start at 12pm till late on 30th December 2017 at Mzuzu stadium.