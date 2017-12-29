BB Chair spoils reserve side

Nyasa Big Bullets Executive Committee Chairman, Noel Lipipa, has assured the club’s reserve side players that he will offer them contracts by February 2018 and send the team to South Africa for pre-season friendlies.

Lipipa made the assurance on Christmas Day when he hosted the team to a luncheon at his Sunnyside home in Blantyre.

The interface came barely a day after Lipipa watched the Southern Region Football League, Division One Champions, massacre Bangwe United 6 -0 in their season finale.

“I had been hearing a lot about the quality of this team but being a Lilongwe based person, I couldn’t find time to watch them play, until today. What I have seen is top class football and amazing talent which must be nurtured and motivated for the future. That’s why I brought them home to assure them of our support going forward. The lads must feel to be part of the BB brand,” said Lipipa.

He added: “And we will soon be preparing contracts to tie them down to the club, put them on salaries just like their seniors.”

With the contracts coming by February 2018, the BB supremo further said that the club will from next season, arrange a hostel for the reserve and youth teams.

He also promised Enos Chatama’s reserves that he will fund a trip to South Africa for pre-season friendlies.

Besides the word of assurance, Lipipa spoiled the players with K500,000 for festive season bonuses while the technical panel got K250,000.

Coach Chatama hailed Lipipa for the gesture, which he said will go a long way in motivating the lads.

“This demonstrates the passion that the Chair has for the team and football in general. Taking the team to his home, and dipping into his own pockets for Christmas bonuses is something we never expected,” said Chatama.

Speaking on behalf of his troops, captain Chimwemwe Idana applauded the Chair and then challenged him to start preparing for two BB teams in the Super League come 2019.

“We are not going into the Premier Division to participate but compete and win the title. 2019, we want to be in the Super League, so Chair, prepare for the brotherly derby,” challenged Idana.

Bullets Reserve won the championship with 94 points, 11 ahead of second placed Hangover.

They scored a total 139 goals, with their striker Sheriff Maida netting 31 goals to become the league’s top scorer.

The club set a record for the most goals scored in a single match, after clobbering Mighty Ivory 21-0 in November.

Three of the team’s players, Idana, Nixon Nyasulu and Charles Petro, made it into the National Under 20 squad that took part in the COSAFA Youth Championship in Zambia earlier this month.