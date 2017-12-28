Recent News
2018 forecast: political chaos expected

Politics

A local political expert has warned of chaos in Malawi politics ahead of 2019 general elections in the country.

The expert George Phiri told the local press that “unstable” politics is to cause chaos in Malawian politics.

Professor George Kanyama Phiri: Unstable politics is to cause chaos.

Phiri noted that in the year 2017, interparty conflicts and political party alliances caused instabilities among many political parties in Malawi.

He then urged political parties to be “tolerant” to avoid chaotic incidents in the country.

Among the parties that had political shakeups include Malawi Congress Party (MCP) as some members expressed discomfort with the leadership of Lazarus Chakwera.

United Democratic Front (UDF) also sailed on challenges due to its decision to tie a political knot with ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

