Santa ESCOM: Keeps the switch on for Christmas

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) provided electricity to Malawians on Christmas Day.

Malawians have for the past months been experiencing blackouts lasting over 24 hours.

But on Christmas Day ESCOM managed to provide power all day to many parts of the country.

People on social media were surprised by the gesture and some applauded the electricity supplier for giving them power.

Other people joked about having power all day saying ESCOM employees forgot to switch off power before leaving office for holiday.

“Madolo a ESCOM ayiwala kuzimitsa magetsi popita ku tchuthi cha khisimisi. Zitheka bwanji pa Nyasaland magetsi kuyaka tsiku lonse? Kaya akabwera kumeneko sitidzakhala week yonse opanda magetsi kubwezeretsa magetsi awo omwe atayika lerowa kaya? Apa tingotchajiratu chilichonse chomwe chili mnyumba: Mbale, mapoto, makapu,” wrote one Malawian on social media.