Four armed robbers arrested

Police in Mangochi are keeping in custody four men suspected of stealing money and airtime from a shop in the district.

According to Mangochi police spokesperson Rodrick Maida, the four stormed Soko bus depot within Mangochi Township and one of them armed with a pistol entered into a shop belonging to John Maisha (42) who is a Rwandan national.

Maida said that whilst there, the thief pointed a pistol at Maisha’s wife and demanded cash and airtime voucher.

“Sensing danger the wife surrendered K124,000 cash and airtime voucher worth K15,000.

“Then the husband gathered courage to arrest the culprit but was unfortunately shot on the chest,” Maida said.

Thereafter the robber run away towards Metro Shop where he met a bicycle taxi operator identified as Steven Yona (19) who also tried to arrest the culprit but unfortunately he was also shot near the abdomen.

Both victims sustained gun wounds and were referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further medical attention.

Tips from general public led to arrest of first suspect Gift Sitamba (39) of Village Mponde, Traditional Authority Mponde in Nkhotakota on December 15, 2017 at Liwonde in Machinga and recovery of one pistol with five live ammunitions from his house.

On December 16, the second suspect identified as Thomas Useni (28) of Village Kulumba, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi was arrested at Lingamasa in Mangochi.

On the same day, third suspect Aliseni Ali (34) of Village Chomba, Traditional Authority Mponda in the district was arrested.

A pistol with 13 live ammunitions was also found in his unregistered Renault saloon motor vehicle.

On December 18, the fourth suspect identified as Muhammad Ali (32) of Village Kwitunji, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi was arrested at Biriwiri in Ntcheu on his way to South Africa.

Items recovered are K3,000 cash, airtime voucher worth K8,000, two pistols, 3 magazines and 18 live ammunitions.

Meanwhile police are thanking the general public for furnishing them with information that led to the arrest of the four culprits.

The suspects will appear before court to answer the charge of armed robbery contrary to section 301 of penal code.