Escom lies on Malawi’s improved blackout situation

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has cheated Malawians by saying the blackout situation in the country has improved lately.

As monitored by Malawi24, the blackout situation has still stuck to the 24 hour length and not being reduced as recently claimed by Escom officials in the local media.

The reports claimed that Escom had upped its power output to 200 Mega Watts from around 140 Mega Watts. This news led to a revelation by the electricity supplier that the situation was swiftly improving.

But the situation in locations and townships is not as Escom says it is. For example, in locations in the Soche Area, neighborhood that include Chitawira, Njamba, Nkolokosa and Zingwangwa still have the 24 hour long blackouts that Escom claims have improved.

The defence Escom has been making is that they are supplying the power equally in the country.

Increased demand for power and decreasing water levels for hydropower remain the main reasons for the current blackout situation in Malawi.

At the moment, government has said the situation will be over by end of this year and with a little over ten days left before the end of the year, it by far seems another lie as the one claiming the situation has improved.