Government to provide relief items to residents that have been affected by heavy rains

Vice President Saulos Chilima has pledged to provide relief items to people affected by heavy rains in the capital city Lilongwe.

Chilima made the remarks after visiting people who have been effected by the rains in Kaliyeka and Nchesi .

In his remarks, the country’s vice president expressed concern over the tragedy saying is worrisome that some people lost their lives during the occurrence of the floods.

He also referred the situation as one of the factors pulling down development in the country as government has to use funds in providing a quick response to the victims.

According to him, government as well as Department of Natural Disasters will provide the victims with blankets and food items to use for their survival in a short period of time.

Currently 6 people have been confirmed dead due to flooding and some properties have been destroyed while houses have been washed by the rains .

Apart from Kaliyeka and Nchesi areas,Areas 22 A and B have as well experienced the same tragedy.