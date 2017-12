Gule wamkulu dancer arrested

Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 17 year old gule wamkulu dancer on suspicion that he wounded his fellow dancer.

Police have identified the suspect as innocent Tayi.

Chikwawa police public relations officer constable Foster Benjamin said Tayi was arrested on Sunday morning after unlawfully wounding a 22 year old gule wamkulu dancer who has been identified as Coless Chirwa.

Benjamin said the incident took place at a traditional camp located in Phingo village in the area of Traditional Authority Maseya in the lower shire district.

“Tayi stormed into the camp and demanded from Chirwa some gule wamkulu cloth and the latter protested. This however did not go down well with the suspect who produced a battle and hit the other on the head,” said Benjamin.

He added that the suspect was apprehended by villagers who later handed him over to Chikwawa police station.

The suspect has been charged with unlawful wounding and will appear in court soon.

Tayi hails from Phingo village while Chirwa comes from Kadzumba 2 village both from the area of T/A Maseya in the district.