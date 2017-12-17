Wizards: relegated

Both Premier Bet Wizards and Masters Security wanted to stay in the Super League but it wasn’t a good Sunday afternoon for the Blantyre based side who got relegated following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Moyale Barracks FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

With Masters Security taking a 2-1 lead over Kamuzu Barracks before the break, things got worse for Wizards as they found themselves 1-0 down in the first half to eventually see their chances of surviving the chop slowly fading.

With 27 points in the standings, it was almost impossible for Peter Mponda’s men to avoid the drop when Zondiwe Munthali scored his second goal to increase Moyale’s lead.

With less than 15 minutes, Wizards’ fate was completely sealed through Timothy Nyirenda who scored from the spot, 3-0.

As Wizards were being baptized, it wasn’t the same case with Masters Security as they increased their tally through Juma Yatina to ensure that their place in the top flight next season was all but secured.

And in the end, Masters Security opened up four point gap over Wizards with a game to spare.

Wizards’ defeat means they are relegated as they have finished the season on 14th position with 27 points.

The defeat has marked the end of Wizards’ two year journey in the top flight.

At Balaka Stadium, Red Lions thumped Mzuni FC 3-0 to move into the top eight with a game to go.

The result sees Lions moving into the top eight with 39 points, same points with KB but the Zomba based Soldiers have a superior goal difference.

The final weekend of TNM Super League will be very exciting as Lions and KB will both be fighting for the top eight finish.

Be Forward Wanderers won the championship on Saturday after a 4-1 victory over Masters Security FC to eventually end their 11 year Super League drought.