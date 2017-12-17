Wizards: relegated

Both Premier Bet Wizards and Masters Security wanted to stay in the Super League but it wasn’t a good Sunday afternoon for the Blantyre based side who got relegated following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Moyale Barracks FC at Mzuzu Stadium.
With Masters Security taking a 2-1 lead over Kamuzu Barracks before the break, things got worse for Wizards as they found themselves 1-0 down in the first half to eventually see their chances of surviving the chop slowly fading.
With 27 points in the standings, it was almost impossible for Peter Mponda’s men to avoid the drop when Zondiwe Munthali scored his second goal to increase Moyale’s lead.
With less than 15 minutes, Wizards’ fate was completely sealed through Timothy Nyirenda who scored from the spot, 3-0.
As Wizards were being baptized, it wasn’t the same case with Masters Security as they increased their tally through Juma Yatina to ensure that their place in the top flight next season was all but secured.
And in the end, Masters Security opened up four point gap over Wizards with a game to spare.
Wizards’ defeat means they are relegated as they have finished the season on 14th position with 27 points.
The defeat has marked the end of Wizards’ two year journey in the top flight.
At Balaka Stadium, Red Lions thumped Mzuni FC 3-0 to move into the top eight with a game to go.
The result sees Lions moving into the top eight with 39 points, same points with KB but the Zomba based Soldiers have a superior goal difference.
The final weekend of TNM Super League will be very exciting as Lions and KB will both be fighting for the top eight finish.
Be Forward Wanderers won the championship on Saturday after a 4-1 victory over Masters Security FC to eventually end their 11 year Super League drought.
Ndakondwa mponda ndi sulom munaibela dedza young soccer
Peter mponda manyaZi azikugwira ndi sulom yakoyo MULUNGU Si agogo anu munaipanga nkhaza dedza young soccer agalu inu
Koma chaka chino sulom zavuta ukhomelera noma zakanika ukondera tiwanati zakanika shaaaaa manyazi bwa
i wish u all the best wizards funs work hard in iregelated both chitipa fc and bt uniteda
National team yatuluka kkkkkk a mponda zakuvuta kukakamila kutenga maplayer osatha mpila ku flames.
Galu ameneyo waononga mpira PA Malawi
awachita bwino……..ngat apsa mtima apse mtima zeni zeni !!!
Gule kwawo gule kwawo!! Zachinyengo sizikhalitsa
anayenda zachinyengo awa, angoyenera kutuluka
Ndasangalara mudakhomerera Dedza kufuna zimenezo manyazi akupoleni a FAM ndi Sulom , Mulungu simunthu
you had agood plan by involving ur player at under 20
A noma simukulakwisa ukachisowa kwambili chimafunika kuchinyadila nchifukwachache mukafuna kunyadila mukutukwana anthu oti chidawakwana *
mwayiwala kuti muchipeze palowa nkhumba dzambili( ohoooo musansekese ine)
Was long over due! They should not have played in superleague these guys all things being equal! Dedza united should have been one in but chifukwa sulom kukondera based on connections ndi izotu! This is where u belonged by last year
Good they are religated,they were favoured by FAM to be re- promoted
musanyoze wizards inali team yabwino mungoti nyong’onyong’o mapapazi anu dedza ngati inali team yabwino inaoperanji ma play offs ?
From position 1 to relegated shaa minyama chani? You’re like a student with good handwriting but wrong answers exactly Arsenal
Captain Chembez Scoper Dennis don’t worry my brother..
Bas pitani mukapange umoz nd kampop fc mwina season ikubwerayo tizakuwazire limoz, #Noma 4gud!!!! Buuuu!!!! Neba manja mkhosi!