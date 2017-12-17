Heavy rains hit Rumphi

Heavy rains on Saturday destroyed houses and shops in Rumphi district.

According to Department of Disaster and Management Affairs in the country, preliminary reports are indicating that 13 shops at Phwezi Trading Centre were washed away as a result of flooding of Lungadzi River.

The department has said that a team from Rumphi District Council is conducting impact assessment on the tragedy.

So far, no death has been reported because of the floods.

Recently, strong winds accompanied by rains also destroyed houses in Nkhotakota district.