PAC demos will have less support – Analyst

As the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is regretting after being hoodwinked by government, a political analyst has said PAC will receive less support if it holds protests to express anger over the electoral reforms bills.
In solidarity, members of PAC joined by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi set December 13 as the day to express disappointment over government’s delay to table the much talk electoral reforms bills in Malawi.
Churches in Malawi urged their followers to support PAC’s peaceful march to “reclaim the destiny” as per the theme of demonstration.
However, government disclosed that it will table electoral reforms bills forcing PAC to make U-turn on the march.
But when the bills were tabled in Parliament, they were rejected by lawmakers on government side.
The decision to have the peaceful demonstration cancelled frustrated many Malawians including Social commentator Onjezani Kenani who wrote on social media faulting PAC for the development.
“Look, now what is happening, the Malawi government has no intention, whatsoever to have the electoral reforms bills debated and voted in Parliament,” wrote Kenani.
Now PAC has disclosed that it will go for the earlier plan to have the peaceful march to show disappointment with government.
But will the hype of demos be same with the earlier planned march?
Political Analyst Ernest Thindwa is of the view that the second call for people to demonstrate will have less support.
“The impact of mobilizing the masses to the streets will somehow have low turnout because am of the view that PAC has lost momentum,” said Thindwa.
He added that government’s decision to take the bills to Parliament was a political game to frustrate the tabling of the electoral reforms bills.
Government through leader of business Kondwani Nankhumwa described the development of rejecting the bills as “maturity to democracy”.
PAC simply wanted government to take the bills to parliament. Government duly oblidged abit under pressure. A motion to discuss the bills was rejected by parliamentarians. So if PAC wants to go back to the street who are they demonstrating against????
Its crazy. The manner in which is conducting itself is strange and dubious.
The Public Affairs Commitee made a grevous mistake when they cancelled the demos withous asking us. And we will not support them this time around.
I agree with Thindwa. But all this will happen due to ignorance of understanding of the issue! Many people don’t understand that those Bills were tampered with by DPP Thugs in government! Anyway, we are still in Nyasaland!
tikapita Ku ndale zimayenda zowonongeka kale,zosakonzeka bwino bwino therefore mpingo ukasankha kulowelela ndale umasokonekela kwambili ndi mpingowo kuposa ndalezi because ndale mzoonongeka kale.PAC has lost its spiritual image and to my side I can’t call it PAC as public affairs committee but political affiliation council, (Sanhedrin)
I think PAC has to register as one of the political parties in the country. Its no different from the the political parties we have.
i 100% concur with the political analyst.
PAC is foolish than foolish itself. Bible says” za kaisara kwa kaisara ,za Mulungu kwa Mulungu” koma iwo akufuna za Mulungu zipiteso kwa kaisara!!. andikumbutsa poem ya” poor Ackim ,sat on the fire” kkkkkkkmm
Anakuwerengelani mabuku ndi DPP Imeneyo take a lesson nexttym
