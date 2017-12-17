PAC demos will have less support – Analyst

As the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) is regretting after being hoodwinked by government, a political analyst has said PAC will receive less support if it holds protests to express anger over the electoral reforms bills.

In solidarity, members of PAC joined by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Malawi set December 13 as the day to express disappointment over government’s delay to table the much talk electoral reforms bills in Malawi.

Churches in Malawi urged their followers to support PAC’s peaceful march to “reclaim the destiny” as per the theme of demonstration.

However, government disclosed that it will table electoral reforms bills forcing PAC to make U-turn on the march.

But when the bills were tabled in Parliament, they were rejected by lawmakers on government side.

The decision to have the peaceful demonstration cancelled frustrated many Malawians including Social commentator Onjezani Kenani who wrote on social media faulting PAC for the development.

“Look, now what is happening, the Malawi government has no intention, whatsoever to have the electoral reforms bills debated and voted in Parliament,” wrote Kenani.

Now PAC has disclosed that it will go for the earlier plan to have the peaceful march to show disappointment with government.

But will the hype of demos be same with the earlier planned march?

Political Analyst Ernest Thindwa is of the view that the second call for people to demonstrate will have less support.

“The impact of mobilizing the masses to the streets will somehow have low turnout because am of the view that PAC has lost momentum,” said Thindwa.

He added that government’s decision to take the bills to Parliament was a political game to frustrate the tabling of the electoral reforms bills.

Government through leader of business Kondwani Nankhumwa described the development of rejecting the bills as “maturity to democracy”.