Bullets edge Dwangwa

Nyasa Big Bullets left it late to beat Dwangwa United 2-1 in the TNM Super League to cement their second place position in the standings.

The hosts had earlier taken a 1-0 lead before the half time break but Bullets came back stronger to score two goals in the second half through Nelson Kangunje and Bright Munthali.

With the league destination already decided, Bullets were in for more trouble as Jack Chiona scored from the spot to put the hosts in front.

The visitors should have levelled the scoreline but they were denied by Charles Thom’s brilliance in goals for the hosts when he produced a stunning save to frustrate the visiting fans.

Chiukepo Msowoya almost capitalized on a defensive error by Dwanga United but his header was again well saved by Thom.

After the break, the hosts pressurized Bullets’ goal area but lacked finishing composure as they squandered two clear cut chances.

The hosts were left to regret when Kangunje made a simple tap in past Thom to put the match on level just 10 minutes into the half, 1-1.

Bullets were now coming wave after wave through Kangunje, Kondwani Kumwenda, Fischer Kondowe and Msowoya but Dwangwa had their goalkeeper to thank as he kept them into the game with some stunning saves.

However, with five minutes to play, the people’s team took a deserved lead through substitute Munthali after Dwangwa’s defence was caught napping in the line of duty.

The Nkhotakota based side tried to push for a leveller but Bullets defence stood firm to collect maximum points though it was too late for them to win the championship as rivals Be Forward Wanderers had already secured the title with a 4-1 victory over Masters Security at Balaka Stadium.

The result takes Bullets to 64 points, four points behind league winners.